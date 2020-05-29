Myrtle Beach police release safety plan for Ocean Blvd

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police released Friday their safety plan for Ocean Blvd.

Beginning May 29, 80 officers will be deployed throughout the weekend in capacities including patrol, traffic, waterfront, inmate transport, power shift and response teams.

The officers will focus on “hot spots,” police said.

Police will also implement traffic congestion counter measures when necessary. The counter measures will start at 16th Ave. North, southbound, and 3rd Ave. South, northbound.

As for “gang interdiction efforts,” Federal, State, and Local law enforcement will generate and share intelligence, which will provide real-time information to officers working to allow them to address unlawful activity, police said.

Pedestrian barricades will be left up from 15th Ave. North to 3rd Ave. South until July 13. There will be a weekly evaluation for removal of the barricades. Police said the barricades will keep pedestrians safe by limiting interaction with vehicle traffic in congested areas.