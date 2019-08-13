Myrtle Beach police report drop in violent crimes during first half of 2019

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police have seen a 14 percent decline in violent crime rates during the first half of 2019 compared to the same time last year.

Violent crimes can be anything from assault, to robbery or murder; the department says almost every type of violent crime decreased so far in 2019.

Police say they have been able to reduce these crimes through their partnership with the community and some changes within the department.

“We’ve deployed manpower where we need them the most, we’ve used our technology, our real time crime centers; our other related technologies to work smarter, not harder,” Captain Eric Dilorenzo with MBPD Patrol Division said.

While police saw a decrease in violent crime rates, they saw around a 5 percent increase in property crimes like larceny and shoplifting.