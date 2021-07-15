Myrtle Beach police respond to barricaded person at Ocean Boulevard resort

Police are on scene of a barricaded person at an Ocean Boulevard hotel Thursday, July 15, 2021. (WBTW)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are on scene of a barricaded person on Ocean Boulevard, according to the department.

Officers are at the Yachtsman Seaglass Tower on Ocean Boulevard, not too far from the SkyWheel. The person is believed to be in the room alone and the area is secure.

Community members are asked to avoid the area. News13 has a crew headed to the scene.

