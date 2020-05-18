Myrtle Beach police respond to N. Ocean Boulevard for report of gunshots

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach officers are investigating a report of gunshots.

Officers are on scene investigating in the 1100 block of North Ocean Boulevard, according to Corporal Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department

Cpl. Vest said the call came in around 7:15 p.m. That is all the information he could confirm.

The Horry County Police Department is also on scene.

This is a developing story. Count on us for updates as more information is released.

