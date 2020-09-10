Myrtle Beach police search for man who left law enforcement center

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are searching for a man who they said left the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center Sunday.

According to police, Terrance Clark was seen leaving the center Sunday at 11:30 a.m. wearing a light orange shirt, blue jeans, and a pair of sunglasses around his neck.

Not many details were given by police, but according to a police report, Clark was arrested and given bond prior to his reported disappearance. A family member reported him missing after being unable to get in contact with or locate Clark after his release.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 843-918-1382.