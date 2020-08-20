Myrtle Beach police search for missing person last seen in July near Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach Police are searching for a missing person last seen in July.
According to MBPD, Kristofer Skye Bowling was last seen in the area of Hadley Circle in Market Common on July 27. Bowling also goes by the name “Skye.” He is 6’1″, with brown hair, brown eyes, and multiple tattoos on his arm.
Anyone with information is asked to call 843-918-1382 and reference number 20-013910.
