Myrtle Beach police release photos of persons of interest after 16 cars broken into at resort parking garage

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police released photos of persons of interest after 16 cars were broken into Saturday night at a parking garage for a Myrtle Beach resort.

The break-ins happened at Anderson Ocean Club’s parking garage on Withers Drive, police said. Police responded and walked through the parking garage and found a total of 16 vehicles that were damaged, according to a police report.

Courtesy: Myrtle Beach Police Department/Facebook

Courtesy: Myrtle Beach Police Department/Facebook

Courtesy: Myrtle Beach Police Department/Facebook

Anyone with information about the people in the photos is asked to call Detective Stillwell at 843-918-2349 or email intelunit@cityofmyrtlebeach.com.