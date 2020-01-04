Myrtle Beach police seek to identify person they say ‘fraudulently obtained’ four iPhones

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police in Myrtle Beach are trying to identify a person they say ‘fraudulently obtained’ thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

Police say the person pictured entered the Best Buy on Seaboard Street on Dec. 12. That’s when the subject allegedly ‘fraudulently obtained’ four Apple iPhones on a victim’s account.

The value of the merchandise is valued at approximately $4,500.

The department asks anyone with information about the person to contact authorities at 843-918-1382 and reference report number 19-026425. Callers may remain anonymous. Count on News13 for updates.