Myrtle Beach police won’t use traffic loop for Memorial Day weekend; other traffic changes planned

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police outlined their plans for Memorial Day weekend at a city council meeting Tuesday.

Captain Joey Crosby said the department has been planning for the historically busy weekend for months now.

Although there won’t be a traffic loop in use this year, there will be many traffic changes. Beginning Friday morning of the holiday weekend, Ocean Boulevard will become one way. Southbound traffic will be open to drivers, while the northbound side will be only open to emergency vehicles.

MBPD has also identified multiple emergency avenues to get public safety vehicles from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard.

Beginning the Friday of the holiday weekend, an info line (843-918-INFO) will go live to answer questions about these and additional traffic changes.

MBPD said it’s bringing in around around 300 additional officers to help the department. South Carolina Highway Patrol will help to guide traffic, particularly along Kings Highway and Ocean Boulevard.

“Working with agencies throughout our area to make sure we’re planning appropriately,” Chief Amy Prock said. “Not only for Memorial Day Weekend but throughout our season. We have a lot of upcoming events. Not only in our city but in our area. So we want to make sure we’re planning accordingly. When we talk about planning we’re talking about agencies, with manpower, we’re talking about resources.”

The department will deploy officers every three to four blocks in a tiered approach, with support and response teams there if officers need help.

During the same meeting, city council passed a resolution to honor officers killed in the line of duty by renaming roadways.

The City of Myrtle Beach has had three officers killed in the line of duty. Here’s how the resolution plans to honor them.

Henry Scarborough – the intersection of Hwy. 501 and Broadway will be renamed in honor of Officer Scarborough.

Joe McGarry – Corsair Street will be renamed Joe McGarry Way in honor of Officer McGarry.

Jacob Hancher – The Hwy 17 overpass on Harrelson Blvd, will be renamed in honor of Officer Hancher.

Chief Prock said honoring the lives of these fallen heroes is a priority for her department.

“Our team wanted to focus our efforts on being able to remember our officers who have fallen,” Chief Prock said. “Obviously, they are near and dear to our heart and we wanted to take our time in being able to remember those officers.”

City Council also passed the first reading of an ordinance to extend the Pelicans’ lease another two years. Count on News13 for updates.

