MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Police Department said Friday it will be conducting an enforcement operation due to reports of fireworks on the beach.

The department said it has received continued reports of fireworks on the beaches. The department would like to remind individuals that selling, possessing, or setting off fireworks within Myrtle Beach city limits.

MBPD is conducting an enforcement operation as a result of reports of fireworks on our beaches. If you see something, say something. pic.twitter.com/zNfRpessTH — Myrtle Beach Police (@MBPDSC) May 7, 2021

“If you see something, say something,” police said. Anyone with information is asked to call 843-918-1382.