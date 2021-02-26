Myrtle Beach police to release details of investigation into Officer Hancher’s death

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are expected to release information on Friday about its investigation into the death of Officer Jacob Hancher.

The announcement will include a timeline of the shooting, dash camera video, radio traffic, a report and 9-1-1 calls.

The 23-year-old officer was shot and killed on Oct. 3 after responding to a domestic violence call.

John Aycoth, who police have said shot Hancher, also died. Another officer, Andrew Wangstad, was shot and received non-life-threatening injuries.

Hancher was the first Myrtle Beach Police Department officer to have been killed in the line of duty since 2002.

