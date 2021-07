MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Police department is warning the community about a scam where people are being asked for donations over the phone.

In a Facebook post, the department said it is not “working on a calendar that would require donations.” The department reminded people that if a law enforcement agency calls asking for donations or payment over the phone, to call the department and verify.

Community members are asked to contact police with their questions or concerns.