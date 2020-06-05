Myrtle Beach prepares for 2nd protest this Sunday in Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach is preparing for a second protest this Sunday at Market Common.

Chief Amy Prock says she has talked with organizers who are planning a peaceful protest for Sunday afternoon in the Market Common. The protest is scheduled from 1 to 6 p.m. at Grand Park.

“The focus, again, is a peaceful protest,” Chief Prock said. “The only time that we decide to engage in any other activity is if we have to enforce the laws and that’s what the importance of this is. But again, that is why if we get to work with the organizers it really helps to be able to address these situations.”

Protest organizers say they are working with Chief Prock for a plan to march around Market Common with a designated route. They will have blank posters/markers, a voter registration table, water stations, three shelters for food and various trash cans placed so trash can be properly discarded. They will not block roads.

“Our mission is to provide a platform where people can peacefully protest their agony, pain, suffering, hate, oppression, sadness, love, hope, compassion, sympathy and change for the system,” organizers posted on a fundraising page for the demonstration.

Last Sunday police made 26 arrests, 19 of them for violating a 6 p.m. curfew. Protesters were met with riot gear shortly after Chief Prock marched with them from the police department down to Plyler Park on the oceanfront.

When asked if officers in riot gear could be expected this Sunday, Chief Prock said it will come down to how well everyone communicates.

News13 will bring you complete coverage of the demonstration.