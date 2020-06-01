Myrtle Beach preparing for more possible protests

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach leaders are preparing for another possible protest next weekend, Mayor Brenda Bethune said Monday.

The police department has been in contact with the event organizer, who said it will be a peaceful protest, Bethune said.

The protest is planned for Sunday.

“I think that the ultimate goal is to keep it peaceful and to listen to people,” Bethune said. “The reason people protest is because they’re passionate, they’re emotional about a situation, and they want to be heard.”

“I think we had a very peaceful protest [Sunday] and we are very thankful for that,” Bethune said. “When I look around at other protests across our state, and across the country, we are so grateful, but I think that has a lot to do with the planning that was in place and the way our police department handled the situation.”

“Whenever you have large crowds of people gathering, we can never really know what to expect,” Bethune said. “So, the fact that [Sunday] went so well is a huge testimony to our police department, and I cannot say that enough.”