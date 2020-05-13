Myrtle Beach public and community pools prepare to reopen

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Public and community pools are preparing to reopen with new guidelines given by the Myrtle Beach Area Hospitality Association.

Hotels, motels, condominiums and other rental properties are required to follow the following pool rules in order to stay open:





The CDC says COVID-19 cannot be spread to people through pools or hot tubs, if facilities are properly maintained.

Kimberly Elko says the virus isn’t the only thing people should be concerned about while swimming.

Elko is the co-owner of Elko Spas, Billiards, and Pools located on Northgate Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.

“There’s a lot of other things going on out there that people just aren’t aware of. So your water has to be sanitized. If it doesn’t look good, you don’t get in it. Just like the water behind me, it has to look crystal clear,” said Elko.

Elko and her team are working with community pools for peak swim season.

“We’re on Memorial Day weekend, so people are now going “oh my goodness, I need to get things rolling.” We are busy, which is a blessing,” said Elko.

While the all-clear was given by Governor McMaster, some pools might not open right away.

“It’s based off of the ownership. HOA’s have their own governing body, so that’s up to them,” said Elko.

Elko says some area pools haven’t been open since fall and chemicals need to be balanced.

“We provide free testing. We make it simple, so it’s not just scientific jargon. We put it into Layman’s terms and we have all the water care products here to help you have a healthy swimming environment,” said Elko.

Accommodation and rental property pools are regulated by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

“The hospitality industry is huge here. Beautiful pools, beautiful lazy rivers and they are kept up. They are legally kept up, because DHEC checks everything. Same with the HOA’s. So whether the HOA’s closed or they’re going to be open, the water chemistry has to properly be maintained by a professional,” said Elko.