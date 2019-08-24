Myrtle Beach ranked second-most romantic US city in new survey

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Love is in the air in Myrtle Beach.

At least that’s according to a new survey by Elite Singles.

The dating site compiled a list of the 25 most romantic cities in America. Myrtle Beach ranked second on that list!

The survey used data from 150,000 singles who use the service. To compile the list, Elite Singles looked at the responses to the statement: ‘I bring romance to my relationships.’

Check out the full list here:

1. Boynton Beach, FL

2. ​Myrtle Beach, SC

3. Cypress, CA

4. St. Cloud, MN

5. Sugar Land, TX

6. Boca Raton, FL

7. Pembroke Pines, FL

8. Corona, CA

9. Fort Worth, TX

10. Wilton Manors, FL

11. Anderson, IL

12. Kissimmee, FL

13. Simi Valley, CA

14. Bloomfield, NJ

15. Montclair, CA

16. Temecula, CA

17. West Palm Beach, FL

18. Keller, TX

19. White Plains, NY

20. Youngstown, OH

21. Farmington, CT

22. Chula Vista, CA

23. Sunrise, FL

24. Tigard, OR

25. Fredericksburg, VA