Breaking News Alert
Tropics Update: Tropical Depression FIVE forms in the Atlantic; Watching two other disturbances

Myrtle Beach ranked second-most romantic US city in new survey

Grand Strand
Posted: / Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Love is in the air in Myrtle Beach.

At least that’s according to a new survey by Elite Singles.

The dating site compiled a list of the 25 most romantic cities in America. Myrtle Beach ranked second on that list!

The survey used data from 150,000 singles who use the service. To compile the list, Elite Singles looked at the responses to the statement: ‘I bring romance to my relationships.’

Check out the full list here:

1. Boynton Beach, FL
2. ​Myrtle Beach, SC
3. Cypress, CA
4. St. Cloud, MN
5. Sugar Land, TX
6. Boca Raton, FL
7. Pembroke Pines, FL
8. Corona, CA
9. Fort Worth, TX
10. Wilton Manors, FL
11. Anderson, IL
12. Kissimmee, FL
13. Simi Valley, CA
14. Bloomfield, NJ
15. Montclair, CA
16. Temecula, CA
17. West Palm Beach, FL
18. Keller, TX
19. White Plains, NY
20. Youngstown, OH
21. Farmington, CT
22. Chula Vista, CA
23. Sunrise, FL
24. Tigard, OR
25. Fredericksburg, VA

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: