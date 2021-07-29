Myrtle Beach ranks one of nation’s best cities for dating

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach ranked as one of the nation’s best cities for dating, according to a study by Yelp and Tinder.

Myrtle Beach ranked as the 9th best city for post-pandemic dating, according to the study. Yelp partnered with Tinder for the study and looked at five months of data across the U.S. of where single people moved to. The teams looked at cities with the highest Tinder match rates and also the number of date-friendly categories on Yelp.

Miami Beach, Florida ranked as the nation’s best city for dating, followed by Flagstaff, Arizona and San Luis Obispo, California, according to the study. Myrtle Beach came in 9th, ahead of Los Angeles.

The listing for Myrtle Beach in the study said this:

“Whatever your date night preference, Myrtle Beach has you covered. Are you craving pasta and a bottle of something delicious? Try Toscana Italian Kitchen. Looking for southern food and biscuits? Try Tupelo Honey.”

Full list: