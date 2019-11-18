Myrtle Beach receives millions in grant monies

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The city of Myrtle Beach has close to an extra $1 million worth of grants in its pockets, and officials say it’s thanks to a new position dedicated to researching and applying for grants.

“I think this will help us receive more grant money on a more regular basis than we ever have before,” city spokesperson, Mark Kruea said.

In the past, each of the city’s different departments applied for grants. Myrtle Beach officials say the new grant manager helps streamline that process.

“Having a grant coordinator who actively looks for things that may work for some of the projects that we have; that looks beyond just the departmental needs but looks at the city’s whole needs has already proven to be very productive. We’re seeing more grants today than we were last year at this time,” Kruea said.

Myrtle Beach was recently awarded a $500,000 grant from the South Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority to repair the aging sewer line at 5th Ave. South. The city also received two $10,000 grants to add a music education program to Charlie’s Place and a litter-prevention program using art and sculptures. In addition, Myrtle Beach was granted $44,191.50 to hire a consultant to update the Local Hazard Mitigation Plan and a combined $220,300 to support different emergency response groups within the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.

City leaders say the costs those grants cover would typically fall on the taxpayers’ shoulders.

“There is grant money out there, and it would be a shame not to take advantage of it. You can save, if it’s public works, if it’s water and sewer, you may not have to raise your utility rates if you can get grant money to do that work, or you may not have to raise taxes if you can get grant money to help the fire and police departments, so it’s very economical for us to look for grant money based on the amount of grant money we’re getting back in return,” Kruea said.

Most of the city’s recent grants do not require a local match.