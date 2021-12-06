Myrtle Beach releases rendering of Arts and Innovation District ‘City Square’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Myrtle Beach has released a rendering of what the Arts and Innovation District’s “City Square” will look like upon completion.

The rendering, released on social media, shows the area of Eighth Avenue North, Oak Street and the train depot.

The illustration was presented to the Myrtle Beach City Council last week, according to the city, after staff held listening sessions about what residents wanted from the public space.

The district will include a proposed performing arts center on Myrtle Street, a new library, art museum and other private sector investments.

Zoning approved the plans to revitalize the downtown area in 2019. The new district is located in the area formerly known as the Superblock.