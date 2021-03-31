Myrtle Beach to rescind mask requirement for businesses, extend emergency declaration

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Myrtle Beach has rescinded its mask requirement for businesses and extended the emergency declaration, effective at noon Thursday, according to the city.

The city is still urging businesses to require masks in indoor settings, though it is no longer required.

“Businesses have the option of requiring masks in indoor public spaces if their staff and patrons are concerned about contracting COVID-19 from each other, and we encourage them to exercise that option,” City manager Fox Simons said.

The new executive order still requires masks be worn in city offices and government buildings.

“We are one year into the global pandemic caused by COVID-19,” Simons said. “By now, the public fully understands the importance of health and safety protocols, including the use of face coverings. We must protect each other from the spread of this illness. Personal responsibility must drive our actions and choices, and for that reason we urge everyone to wear a face covering when in close proximity to others who are not in your immediate family.”

Temporary signage allowances granted last year for restaurants and businesses will also continue through April.

North Myrtle Beach council voted last week to let the state of emergency and mask ordinance expire.