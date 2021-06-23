Myrtle Beach resort evacuated after ice cream shop catches on fire, part of Ocean Blvd shut down

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach resort was evacuated Wednesday morning after part of the building caught on fire.

Scooby’s Ice Cream, which is attached to Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort at 2007 South Ocean Boulevard caught on fire just before 7 a.m., according to Myrtle Beach Fire Captain Evans.

The hotel was evacuated out of an abundance of caution, but according to Evans, the guests did not appear to be in any danger. Guests have since been allowed back into the resort.

The fire is under control, but crews will remain on scene through the next hour to “take care of other hazards,” according to Evans. Ocean Boulevard is shut down from 20th Avenue South to Williams Street while crews are on scene.