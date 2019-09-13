Myrtle Beach restaurant raises over $28,000 for Hurricane Dorian relief at benefit dinner

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach restaurant raised over $28,000 for Hurricane Dorian relief at a benefit dinner.

Hook & Barrel held a benefit dinner on Wednesday night and raised $28,735.48 at the event, according to the restaurant. The money will be donated to the Caribbean Youth Network.

“The Caribbean Youth Network is an organization reaching out to underserved communities in the islands. There are an estimated 13,000 homes now totally uninhabitable and some 60,000 people that need food and clean drinking water,” a release from the restaurant said. “All donations will be used solely for Hurricane Dorian relief. The Caribbean Youth Network is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization so all U.S. donations are tax deductible to the full extent allowed by law.”

For more information about CYN, visit the organization’s website here.

“I am overwhelmed by the generosity and kindness of our community,” said owner Heidi Vukov. “I’m also so very proud of every member of our staff at Hook & Barrel and Croissants, who participated in creating an incredible vibe for the event.”

LATEST NEWS: