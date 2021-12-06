Myrtle Beach Rotary Club announces 5 Teacher of the Year winners

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Rotary Club on Monday announced its winners for Teacher of the Year.

The winners were Jessica Miller from Myrtle Beach Middle School, Tiffany Sellers from the Academy for Arts, Science and Technology, Tori Devita from Myrtle Beach Primary School, Jessica Davis from Myrtle Beach Elementary School, and Nina Annunziata from Myrtle Beach High School.

“It is so exciting,” Miller said. “I am just honored. It’s a blessing that people would nominate me for this position. My colleagues, my administration. I am very excited to represent my school.”

“It’s very touching,” Sellers said. “The teachers vote and I work with some amazing educators so it was an honor that they would think so highly of me to vote for me.”

“Just so you know that my colleagues think that much of me and you know I just do it every day and I do it for the kids and I love what I do so just so appreciative of all the teachers I work with that thought I was deserving enough of this award,” Devita said.

“They came in with a big flower bouquet and I was just shocked and my kids all started [cheering] and it was an amazing feeling,” Davis said.

“I am humbled,” Annunziata said. “I’m honored. I’m excited. I’m thrilled to be a part of this cohort of amazing other teachers in the district and it’s really just a blessing to be here today.”

Each winner received $500 and a plaque. The luncheon was held at Ocean Reef Resort.