Myrtle Beach Safari’s ‘Doc’ Antle, featured in ‘Tiger King’, to be featured in new documentary

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach Safari’s “Doc” Antle, who was featured in “Tiger King” will be featured in a new documentary.

The new documentary will be called “Tiger Kingdom: More than a King.” A tweet posted on Sept. 18 says the documentary is “coming soon.”

Tiger King explored the world of murder, mayhem, and madness between Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin, Jeff Lowe and Tim Stark. The most popular documentary of all time was based on lies, this is the real story, Tiger Kingdom: More Than A King the follow up docu-series. Coming Soon pic.twitter.com/QvXygbSsHv — Tiger Kingdom (@TigerKingdomTV) September 18, 2020

The documentary claims to tell the “real story” and alleges “Tiger King” was based on lies.

Antle said in March he was disappointed Myrtle Beach Safari was mentioned in “Tiger King.”

“We are very disappointed that our facility was mentioned in the new Netflix series,” Antle said in the post. “It is important to understand that this series is not a documentary; it’s sensationalized entertainment with paid participants. These characters are not representative of experts in the wildlife sector or world class facilities like ours here in Myrtle Beach.”

More information on the documentary can be found on their website.