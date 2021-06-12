Myrtle Beach safety crews have everyone working for Carolina Country Music Festival

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police and fire officials say they have everyone working over the weekend to ensure everyone stays safe at the Carolina Country Music Festival.

The show has sold out more than 35,000 tickets this year, making for the largest crowd the festival has seen since it started in 2015.

“We have a lot of different law enforcement agencies out here working. You’ll see some will be wearing a uniform like me, some will be in plain clothes. Most of our officers will be wearing the bright yellow shirts,” said Tom Vest, the spokesperson for Myrtle Beach Police Department. Fire department will be in red.

Vest said those are the people you’re looking for if you need any help or see anything suspicious you want to report.

“Everyone’s out here to keep people safe and what we need is people to help us with that so if you see something suspicous that we need to take care of and you see persons that we need to take care of, just let us know and we’ll take care of it,” Vest said.

“Tonight, Saturday night, and Sunday night we’ll have six roaming crews out in the site because the crowds are so compact, we have to have so many moving around. We also have two medic units on standby and a fire engine outside just in case something fire related happens,” said Myrtle Beach Fire Capt. Jonathan Evans.

Evans said the department has cooling tents set up inside to help people who may be suffering from heat exhaustion or dehydration. He said they have already responded to some heat-related illnesses but nothing major so far.

“Stay hydrated. I can’t stress that enough,” he said. “Especially if you’re out here all day. Make sure you’re drinking water, not just any kind of liquid. Maybe Gatorade to get your electrolytes up but try and stay away from the sugary sugary stuff. If you’re going to drink, drink responsibly.

“Have somebody drive you home or grab one of the Ubers or taxis to get you there because we don’t want you on the roads afterwards with all these people.”

There also will be traffic restrictions.

“There are 10s of thousands of people in town for this event, especially around this year. Ocean b Boulevard is closed between 9th and 7th avenues north. On top of that 8th and 9th avenues north are also closed or restricted,” Vest said.