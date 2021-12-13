Myrtle Beach salon to host holiday fundraisers to help the homeless

Scissors, brushes and other hair styling accessories lie in a box at a hair salon. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach salon is putting together two holiday-themed fundraiser events to benefit the homeless next week.

MOPS Cut salon in the Coastal Grand Mall, along with other organizers, is putting together two upcoming events to raise money for the homeless community in Myrtle Beach.

The first event — called the “White Christmas Bowling Extravaganza!” — is a bowling fundraiser with proceeds going toward toiletry packages for the homeless. It will take place at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 19 at Myrtle Beach Bowl. Tickets are $13. Each bowling participant equals one box donated to those in need.

The second event is a showing of the 1946 holiday film “It’s a Wonderful Life” at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at Stone Theaters in The Market Common. Tickets are $10, and each seat sold equals one box for a homeless person.

Several businesses have also helped out, including all Myrtle Beach Food Lion locations, State Farm, Lowe’s locations and others, according to the owner of MOPS Cut.