MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Myrtle Beach saw a record-breaking year, with more than 9,000 building permits issued.

Those include permits for 750 single-family homes, most of which will be in the Market Common and the Del Webb Grande Dunes area.

Residential permits were valued at more than $324.47 million. Commercial permits were valued at roughly $240.63 million. The permits issued also included renovations, one new multi-family residence, 56 new commercial buildings and 21 mobile homes.

“People were coming in from other places, the northeast, they were fleeing that, they were coming to places where the taxes are less, the cost of living is less and that’s Myrtle Beach,” said Mark Kruea, the public information director of the City of Myrtle Beach.

Even with growth, Kruea said there is still plenty of space to be built on.

“The Grande Dunes and Del Webb communities are still growing and then you know smaller neighborhoods, there is some undeveloped property,” Kruea said. “On the commercial side, I think there is a lot more opportunity. Look at the downtown area, some of the older parts of town. We’d love to see some new activity there.”

Kruea said the Grande Dunes development was planned 20 years ago and is currently under capacity.

He said the Market Common development was planned almost 30 years ago and that its growth was anticipated.