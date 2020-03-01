Myrtle Beach says more residents are being asked for money over the phone

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach says its police department is getting more calls from residents who say they’re being asked for money over the phone.

The city took to Facebook Sunday, saying that some city residents are reporting ‘they are receiving calls asking for donations to various charities.’

Officials say people should be cautious when donating over the phone.

The city cited some tips from the state on how people can ‘donate with confidence.’ These are signs Secretary of State Mark Hammond says could mean a charity is illegitimate.

Bills or invoices mailed to you form charities you have not pledged to

Words making up the organization’s name that sound like a more well-known charity

Asking for credit card information over the phone, even after you’ve said ‘no’

The Secretary of State says a reputable charity will welcome interest and not rush someone to make a contribution.

