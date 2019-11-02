MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Seafood Festival continues into the weekend, offering attendees the chance to try new foods and browse artisan vendors.

The festival began Friday night and continues until 6 p.m. Saturday at the Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place. That’s located on the oceanfront between 8th and 9th Avenues North.

The festival is free to get in and will feature over 20 food vendors.

Merchants and entertainment options will also be there.

It’s being hosted by the Myrtle Beach Downtown Redevelopment Corporation in conjunction with the city.

