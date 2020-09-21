Myrtle Beach security system company sees increased interest in temperature checking cameras

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — There’s a national increase in businesses interested in purchasing and installing cameras than can detect if a person has a fever, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Security Vision in Myrtle Beach recently installed one at one hotel in North Myrtle Beach.

“It’s used to protect not only the guests, but the employees,” said Michele Weissman, owner of Security Vision.

It’s a fairly new technology and gives an alert if someone has a fever, one of the main COVID-19 symptoms.

Hotel manager Dan Cortes has gotten one installed in his hotel along Ocean Boulevard for his employees to get their temperature checked.

“They can’t step any further into the office before they do so,” he said.

Although Cortes hasn’t considered installing another one to detect fever in customers, Weissman says it’s possible to do install one that would detect a fever in anyone coming through the hotel’s front door.

The camera will also give the person a verbal reminder if they don’t have their mask on.

Cortes says they got the $5,000 camera installed to be compliant and to do the right thing for the hotel’s guests and employees.

So far, none of his employees have had a fever. If they do, Cortes said they will be sent home.

“They will have to prove that they, under the required level before they can come back, temperature level, before they can go back to work,” Cortes said.

Weissman says businesses can choose how they want to utilize the camera.

“The technology of this can do many things,” Weissman said. “If we had it tied into our access control system, it wouldn’t let them in the door. The door would stay locked. If somebody had a temperature, it wouldn’t even let them in.”

Weissman said three other Myrtle Beach businesses have shown interest in getting one installed.