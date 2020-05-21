Myrtle Beach sees first sea turtle nest of 2020

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The City of Myrtle Beach saw it’s first sea turtle nest of the 2020 season on Wednesday morning.

Myrtle Beach City Government says a beach maintenance staff member discovered the nest pictured before dawn near the Dunes Ocean Club and notified Myrtle Beach State Park.

Courtesy- Myrtle Beach City Government

Ann Wilson, a park ranger, says the 110 eggs were relocated to the state park because there is less beach traffic.

“Remember that it is illegal under federal and state law to disturb sea turtles, with fines of up to $10,000 for anyone who does. Turtles usually come ashore at night to lay their eggs,” city government also said. “Do not disturb, touch, shine a light on or otherwise interfere with sea turtles, their nests or the hatchlings. The baby turtles need to crawl back to the ocean on their own to set their internal compass. Sea turtles return to the same shore where they were born to lay eggs.”

