Myrtle Beach short-term rentals prepare for reopening

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Hotels and short-term rentals were allowed to reopen along the Grand Strand Friday, including those in Myrtle Beach. However, hotels in the city limits were only allowed to check in visitors who made reservations prior to the pandemic.

Chief of Operations at the Yachtsman Timeshare Resort, Greta Pye says staff is busy preparing for guests and owners and setting up sanitization stations throughout the buildings after being ordered to close in March.

“It’s almost kind of like when Hugo hit, when everyone has to get evacuated out; everyone’s scared. I think this is worse because everyone is scared that this is going to continue going on and on,” Pye said.

However, that is coming to an end. The city of Myrtle Beach voted to allow hotels and short-term rentals to reopen for guests with prior reservations Friday, and it will allow hotels to begin booking new reservations May 15.

According to the city of Myrtle Beach’s order, staff of hotels and short-term rentals must wear face masks, only one person is permitted inside the elevator at once unless from the same family or group, and bellman and valet services are reserved for the elderly and disabled only.

Tourists like Jody Barrett arrived in Myrtle Beach Friday and checked into their hotel rooms after the rental ban was lifted.

“It’s nice. We’ve been closed up in the house for the past few months. We live in Georgia,” Barrett said.

Pye says she has faith in Myrtle Beach city council and the governor to do what is safe for the citizens.

“I believe we’re not going to open our city up if it’s dangerous, and I think if you follow the rule and do what you know need to do for your own hygiene and safety, then you’re not going to put someone else in (danger),” Pye said.

The Yachtsman plans to allow timeshare owners back into the building May 15 and renters by May 18.

To read the city of Myrtle Beach’s full order, click here.