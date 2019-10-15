Myrtle Beach Sky Wheel goes purple for domestic violence awareness

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Sky Wheel is lit purple this week in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said on Twitter the Sky Wheel will be purple until October 18.

The Sky Wheel is purple! The purple signifies Domestic Violence Awareness Month which is observed in October. The Sky Wheel will be purple until October 18. Go check it out! #DomesticViolenceAwarenessMonth #DomesticViolenceAwareness pic.twitter.com/ZzOXfaczbV — Myrtle Beach Police (@MBPDSC) October 14, 2019

