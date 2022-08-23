MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach’s iconic SkyWheel will remain closed Tuesday evening after crews found the same technical issue that led to three groups of riders being stranded Sunday on the attraction.

The statement was shared on the Ferris wheel’s social media accounts Tuesday afternoon.

“As always, safety is Skywheel’s top priority and we will reopen once the issue is fully resolved,” the statement ends.

Neither the SkyWheel nor safety officials have disclosed what the technical issue is.

The SkyWheel stopped Sunday, trapping a handful of riders.

“During the stop, 3 groups were on the wheel while our crews worked to get those gondolas down manually,” SkyWheel officials said Monday. “The guests were safe the entire time, were in air conditioned gondolas, and were in constant communication with our crew on the progress of getting them off. We evacuated following our manufacturer recommended training.”

SkyWheel officials said earlier this week that the ride’s maintenance team had “identified and fixed” the issue.

Sunday’s incident was the second one at the SkyWheel in recent months.

In April, a fire damaged the loading deck and a nearby gondola. No one was injured, and crew members were not at the site at the time. A report released in July said the fire was caused by a flammable varnish that had been applied to the deck.

The SkyWheel Myrtle Beach rises 200 feet above sea level and has 42-climate-controlled gondolas that are fully enclosed. It overlooks the Atlantic Ocean and the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk, according to information on its Facebook page.

The attraction was last inspected on May 19, according to information from South Carolina Labor Licensing Regulation. It passed inspection.