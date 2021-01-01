Myrtle Beach Skywheel to light up blue in honor of North Myrtle Beach officer killed in crash

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Skywheel will light up Friday night in honor of a North Myrtle Beach officer who was killed in a crash early New Year’s Day.

North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Sgt. Gordon William Best was responding to a call at the Barefoot Resort when he lost control of his vehicle on the wet roads, according to Patrick Dowling, the public information officer for the City of North Myrtle Beach.

The Skywheel will be lit up blue after 7 p.m.

Best was born on Nov. 12, 1990, according to Dowling. He joined the department in 2013, and was promoted to sergeant on Feb. 17, 2019.