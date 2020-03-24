Myrtle Beach Speedway makes changes to upcoming events, including spring break nationals event

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Speedway has made changes to upcoming events because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Speedway president Robert Lutz tells News13 the “Spring Break Myrtle Beach Nationals” have been rescheduled to May 8-10 and “All Pre-registered cars and Spectators will be automatically transferred” to May’s event.

According to Visit Myrtle Beach’s website, the nationals event was set for March 27-29.

The following events have also been changed:

5th Annual Horry County Fair: rescheduled for May 1-May 10

Races set for April 11 and April 25 have been postponed. Dates will be announced later.

have been postponed. Dates will be announced later. Summer Heat Myrtle Beach Nationals: rescheduled for July 24-26

“The safety, health and wellness of our guests are always the number 1 priority,” Lutz said. “With the revised schedule we want you to feel confident and comfortable when visiting our outdoor speedway as enhanced sanitation standards are in place.”

For additional information and questions, visit the speedway’s website here.

