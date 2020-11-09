Myrtle Beach to consider $50 annual parking decal for oceanfront employees

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – City Council will consider adding a new parking decal for employees who work along the oceanfront.

The Oceanfront Employee Parking Decal would cost $50 a year and allow employees of businesses east of Kings Highway to park at coin-operated meters.

The purpose of the decal is to provide a low-cost alternative to illegal parking through a program specifically for employees. Most employees are left to solve the parking issue themselves and end up parking in non-parking places or they accrue a large volume of tickets for illegal parking.

Street ends, pay station lots and Mackay Meter spaces are considered prime parking spaces and would not be part of the employee parking program, according to the resolution.

Council will consider the resolution at its 10 a.m. meeting on Tuesday.