Myrtle Beach to hold interviews for city manager job next week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach will hold interviews for its city manager job next week.

Interviews will be held Dec. 11 and Dec. 12 at 9 a.m. at the Sheraton Myrtle Beach Convention Center Hotel.

Applications were accepted until Sept. 15. The City Manager serves as the City’s CEO and head of the administrative branch of City government.

The city said the city manager is responsible for implementing policies of the City County, directing business and administrative procedures, and appointing departmental officials and other employees.

Current City Manager John Pederson announced his retirement earlier this year.