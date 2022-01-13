Myrtle Beach to host ‘Grand Strand Freedom Week’ to honor Martin Luther King Jr

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach City Government will host a series of events in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. throughout the week.

The Carolina African American Heritage Foundation (CAAHF), Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce and the City of Myrtle Beach have put together a collection of events to honor the work of Martin Luther King, Jr. starting Friday.

While a reception on Friday will start this series of events, it is by invitation only. All other events are open for the public to participate.

Events include an MLK parade on Saturday, a community ecumenical service on Sunday, a small business workshop on Tuesday and a job fair on Wednesday. A full list of the activities can be found here.