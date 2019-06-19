Myrtle Beach umbrella ordinance enforced in windy conditions

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach umbrella ordinance was enforced on Wednesday as the beach experienced windy conditions.

Lifeguards along the beach ensured beach goers stayed behind the city’s rental umbrella line, who brought their own umbrellas from home.

The city’s umbrella and tent ordinance says no tents and umbrellas larger than seven-and-a-half feet wide are allowed after Memorial Day and until Labor Day.

The law to ensure there is a clear line of vision for lifeguards and fire rescue crews.

Visitors who bring their own umbrellas are directed to anchor their umbrellas behind the city line.

“We know that safety is first. So the lifeguards are taking care of my family and that’s more important than me putting my umbrella out front,” said beach goer Larry Kingsmore.

Another concern with high winds on the beach is the potential for umbrellas to fly away and hurt someone.

“I just try and get my post in there at a pretty good level. You know, anywhere between 9 and 12 inches. I pack some sand in there and I got some water from the ocean and made it almost like a morder,” said visitor Kevin Burnette.

Weslyn Black-Chickering, the manager of Blacks Beach Lifeguard Services told News 13 that coastal weather is rarely consistent.

Black-Chickering also said being aware of your surroundings at the beach is the best practice to avoid potential danger.