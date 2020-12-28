Myrtle Beach utility billing office closed due to COVID-19 exposure

A water bill payment box for the City of Myrtle Beach. (Source: Myrtle Beach City Government)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach’s utility billing office will be closed Monday and Tuesday due to COVID-19 exposure among the office’s staff, according to a Facebook post Monday morning by Myrtle Beach City Government.

The drive-through payment window at 921 N. Oak St. will also be closed both days, or longer.

Staff will still answer telephones and payment can be made at drop-boxes, according to the post.