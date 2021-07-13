Myrtle Beach votes to settle lawsuit over previous plans for school in Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Myrtle Beach voted unanimously Tuesday to settle a lawsuit over a previously planned school in the Market Common area.

Specific terms of the settlement have not been announced. Myrtle Beach spokesperson Mark Kruea said no one can comment on the settlement until all parties have agreed.

The lawsuit was filed in 2018 by the Horry County School District and Horry County against the City of Myrtle Beach and the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base Redevelopment Committee. The lawsuit claimed the city failed to include the construction and funding of a new school in the Market Common area. It also accuses the city and development committee of misusing funds meant to redevelop the former Myrtle Beach Air Force Base.

Two decades ago, the city drafted a list of projects it would do with the money. Several of those projects have been completed – except the idea of building a natatorium and a school. $20 million was supposed to be allotted to the district to build the new school.

In 2018, the city said it took the school out of the master plan because less than 160 students lived in the Market Common area.

“We really didn’t know with 5,000 new homes, whether there would be hundreds, thousands of new school children in the area. Turns out there haven’t been. So, the school is way down on that list,” Kruea said in 2018.