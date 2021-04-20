Myrtle Beach wedding industry businesses see boom in demand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Wedding ceremonies are on the rise in Myrtle Beach after the COVID-19 pandemic kept families apart last year.

Cynthia Swanson, with Myrtle Beach Weddings, Etc. said she is hustling to get couples down the aisle.

“All of a sudden we started getting a million calls,” Swanson said. She said, calls and emails are coming in like a floor after couples postponed their special day last year.

“We had one wedding last year,” Swanson said. “We were able to have at just the right time. We did everything – and I still – we still are doing everything outside,” she explained.

She said she and her team are still cautiously planning wedding ceremonies, as bookings are up about 50%. Although grateful to be booked up until June, the pandemic has posed other challenges.

Swanson said hotels, bakeries and floral shops like La Zelle’s are busier than usual.

“We have been swamped and the weddings are picking back up,” said Chrisie Jollie, owner of La Zelle’s Floral Shop. “I had 4 this weekend.”

Even with many local businesses short staffed, both Jollie and Swanson are glad love is bringing back a bit of normalcy.

But love isn’t the only thing that’s getting more couples down the aisle. Swanson said COVID-19 vaccinations are the force behind more couples jumping the broom.

“I really think we can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Swanson said. “And I think people feel that. I think it had to do with the vaccine. I really do.”