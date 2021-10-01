Myrtle Beach woman charged with felony DUI after motorcyclist suffers ‘great bodily injury’

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach woman has been charged with felony DUI causing great bodily injury after a motorcycle crash on Highway 707 in Horry County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Ashley Branson, 36, was driving north on Highway 707 when she attempted to make a left turn on Tern Hall Drive. The driver of a motorcycle was heading south on Highway 707 at the time.

Branson failed to yield and was struck by the motorcycle, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee. The crash happened at about 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

Branson was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Wednesday and released on a $7,500 bond the next day.

No details have been released on the condition of the motorcycle driver.