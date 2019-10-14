Myrtle Beach woman loses 100 pounds on her own, says others can too

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina had the sixth highest stroke death rate in the United States in 2017, according to South Carolina DHEC.

One Myrtle Beach woman who works at Socastee Elementary School, started her weight-loss journey to fight obesity exactly six months ago today.

“People come up to me and say what an inspiration you are, how do you do it, help me,” said Melody McCune.

Melody McCune woke up one morning and knew she wanted to make a change.

“From there, I went on my own,” she said.

On her own, she’s gone from a size 22 to a size 10 or 12.

Melody McCune’s before and after photos show her transformation after losing 100 pounds on her own, through diet and exercise.

“People ask me if I’m on diet pills, or if I’m on the keto diet, nothing,” said McCune. “It is all in me, and I put it in my head that this is what I was going to do.”

She cut out sweets and sodas, and walks or runs three to seven miles a day. And the one thing that motivated her to begin this journey?

“Being able to get in an outfit that I see other people in and I dream of that,” she said.

With South Carolina being the stroke belt and a new report released by Trust for America’s Health showing one in three in the state are obese, McCune knew her weight could also affect her health.

“My dad’s side and my mom’s side is a diabetic, the congestive heart failure and stuff, so when I saw my dad get real sick and everything, that still didn’t motivate me, but now what I know today, versus three years ago, I wish I would’ve done it sooner,” she said.

She’s lost 100 pounds but says she won’t stop eating right or walking to maintain her newfound weight and confidence.

“Everybody wants to go like, with the pills or different diets. If you just put your mind to it, and set your mind to it, you could actually really, really do it. If I can do it, I know anybody can because I’ve struggled many times,” she said.

To view obesity rates per county under SC DHEC’s statistics, click here.