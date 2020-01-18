Myrtle Beach Women’s March happening Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WTBW) – The Women’s March in Myrtle Beach is happening Saturday.

The event mirrors social demonstrations happening across the country.

The rally in Myrtle Beach began at 11 a.m. and is happening at Chapin Park.

