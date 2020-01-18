Myrtle Beach Women’s March happening Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WTBW) – The Women’s March in Myrtle Beach is happening Saturday.

The event mirrors social demonstrations happening across the country.

The 2020 Women’s March in Myrtle Beach is getting underway @WBTWNews13 pic.twitter.com/GgOsFV7H2b — Tori Gessner (@ToriGessnerTV) January 18, 2020

The rally in Myrtle Beach began at 11 a.m. and is happening at Chapin Park.

