Myrtle Beach Women’s March happening Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WTBW) – The Women’s March in Myrtle Beach is happening Saturday.
The event mirrors social demonstrations happening across the country.
The 2020 Women’s March in Myrtle Beach is getting underway @WBTWNews13 pic.twitter.com/GgOsFV7H2b— Tori Gessner (@ToriGessnerTV) January 18, 2020
The rally in Myrtle Beach began at 11 a.m. and is happening at Chapin Park.
News13’s Tori Gessner is there and will have a full report on News13 at 6 p.m.
