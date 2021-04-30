Myrtle Beach works on next stage of Arts and Innovation District

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The city of Myrtle Beach is working on its next steps as it redevelops the new Arts and Innovation District.

The area has seen success this spring with Grand Strand Brewery and a re-finished Nance Plaza.

The city and brewery say the neighborhood has been buzzing recently.

Right now, Myrtle Beach is working on several buildings it owns along Ninth Avenue. The buildings were vacant and are getting renovations, which the city hopes to have completed later this year.

“They should be ready sometime between September, October,” Director of Downtown Development Lauren Clever said. “So we’re now working on the opportunities of getting tenants to be in them so that whenever that opportunity, and they’re completed, those tenants can get in there and start working to get their business up.”

Plaza City Market will also start up in the area next Thursday. Count on News13 for updates on the district.