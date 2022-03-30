MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash on Robert M. Grissom Parkway in Myrtle Beach, police said.
Police said one of the vehicles failed to yield the right of way and collided with another vehicle. The injured person in the car that was hit.
No other information was immediately available.
