MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt after a shooting Saturday night in Myrtle Beach, according to police.

Officers responded at about 11:45 p.m. to the area of Gresham Avenue and Hemingway Street, police said. One person was brought to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department non-emergency number at 843-918-1382 and reference case number 23-018810.

