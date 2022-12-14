MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting early Wednesday afternoon in Myrtle Beach, police said.

Officers are currently at the scene in the area of 16th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard, Myrtle Beach police said in a Facebook post. Officers responded at about 12:30 p.m. after getting a report about someone with a gunshot wound.

Those involved in the shooting fled the area before officers arrived, according to police, who told a News13 reporter at the scene that there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-918-1382.

No additional information was immediately available.

